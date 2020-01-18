UK: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Give up Their Royal Titles

After renouncing their prominent role in the British royal family to become financially independent, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their title of highness.

The announcement is likely to make a big splash. Prince Harry and Meghan, respectively Duke and Duchess of Sussex, renounce their royal titles, announced this Saturday 18th January 2020 Buckingham Palace in a press release.

A statement from Her Majesty The Queen.https://t.co/ZAPC5ARUup — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 18, 2020

Reimbursement of expenses

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use their title of Royal Highness since they are no longer active members of the Royal Family,” said the palace, adding that they “will no longer receive public funds ”.







Harry and Meghan are also said to have expressed “the wish to reimburse the expenses of the sovereign grant ” for “the renovation of Frogmore Cottage”, which will remain “their family home in the United Kingdom”.

Queen’s “support”

On Monday 14th January 2020, Queen Elisabeth II had agreed to let her grandson and his wife fly towards their “new life”, by granting them a “transition period” between the United Kingdom and Canada.

This Saturday, she added:

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognize the challenges they have faced because of the intense attention they have had to endure for the past two years, and I support their wishes for a more independent life.”

In a few weeks, Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer represent the queen formally.

