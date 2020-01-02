Rapper Lexii Alijai Died at 21

American rapper Lexii Alijai died on New Years Day at the age of 21
Another figure of rap broke in youth! After Juice Wrld died on December 8th, 2019, at the age of 21, the rapper Lexii Alijai died this Wednesday at the age of 21. The circumstances of his death have not yet been specified. The sad news confirmed by his cousin, artist Raeisah Clark on Facebook.
“You are a true legend. If you know her or listen to her music, you will have chills. Rest in paradise, you will never be forgotten! I don’t have the words… My beautiful cousin with so much talent and a unique soul. It’s too early, ”she writes
i keep typing and backspacing
you knew what you meant to me
everyone knew what you meant
you were so special bro
i seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex
imma miss you so bad
you was about to get everything you always talked about
RIP MY BABY
I LOVE YOU LEX 4L
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) 2 January 2020
I LOVE YOU. SO. MUCH. pic.twitter.com/lzBlvtPRF9
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) 2 January 2020
In September 2017, she released her first studio album, Growing Pains. She had also collaborated with Drake on the title Girls Love Beyonce, Bryson Tiller on Exchange, but also Meek Mill on Cold Hearted.
