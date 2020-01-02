Rapper Lexii Alijai Died at 21

American rapper Lexii Alijai died on New Years Day at the age of 21

Another figure of rap broke in youth! After Juice Wrld died on December 8th, 2019, at the age of 21, the rapper Lexii Alijai died this Wednesday at the age of 21. The circumstances of his death have not yet been specified. The sad news confirmed by his cousin, artist Raeisah Clark on Facebook.



“You are a true legend. If you know her or listen to her music, you will have chills. Rest in paradise, you will never be forgotten! I don’t have the words… My beautiful cousin with so much talent and a unique soul. It’s too early, ”she writes

i keep typing and backspacing

you knew what you meant to me

everyone knew what you meant

you were so special bro

i seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex

imma miss you so bad

you was about to get everything you always talked about RIP MY BABY

I LOVE YOU LEX 4L — Kehlani (@Kehlani) 2 January 2020

Born in Saint Paul in Minnesota, Lexii Alijai – Alexis Alijai Lynch of her real name – had made herself known by taking hits from Drake, Meek Mill and Tupac. She had gained notoriety in 2015 with Kehlani on the Jealous title. “You were so special to me, I saw you fight to get there.” RIP my baby, I love you. Kehlani was moved on Twitter.

In September 2017, she released her first studio album, Growing Pains. She had also collaborated with Drake on the title Girls Love Beyonce, Bryson Tiller on Exchange, but also Meek Mill on Cold Hearted.

