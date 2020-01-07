Pension Reform: The Donges Refinery Draws out the Strike Before the Day of January 9th

The national mobilization day against the pension reform is scheduled for January 9th. The refineries have been on strike since Tuesday 7th January 2020.

Since the beginning of December 2019, at the call of the CGT, the refineries have been on strike from time to time.

This time the duration becomes longer. Since this Tuesday 7th January 2020, employees of refineries, including that of Total in Donges near Saint-Nazaire, have been invited to strike until Saturday 11th January 2020 at 1 pm… at least.

No fuel shipping

Fuel shipments are stopped according to the CGT:

“no shipments, no loading of ships, trucks, wagons.”

The site is not blocked. The production of hydrocarbons continues but is transferred to the tanks.

Daytime and administrative staff of the refinery are called to strike on January 9th, 10th and 11th, 2020.







National Day January 9th

Refineries are setting the tone for another week of mobilization against pension reform.

The highlight will be Thursday 9th January 2020 with a national event.

In Saint-Nazaire, the gathering is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Town Hall.

Urban transport will be disrupted this Thursday 9th January 2020.

In Saint-Nazaire, the Hélyce, U1, U2, U3 and U4 lines will operate on Saturday hours. The other lines managed by Stran are not disturbed.

