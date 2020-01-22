Electricity: 2.4% Rate Hike Effective on the 1st February

Regulated electricity prices started to rise again in February.

This increase will be applied on the 1st February 2020 on the regulated electricity sales tariffs (TRV), the government announced on Wednesday 22nd January 2020.

And three. After that 5.9 % in June 2019 and 1.23% in August 2019, a further rise in regulated prices of electricity sales (TRV) will be applied to the 1st February 2020, the government said. This time, it will be around 2.4% inclusive of tax.

21 euros more on average

This increase was proposed a few days ago by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) “for blue residential tariffs  ” as well as “for blue tariffs applicable to eligible professional consumers “, according to a draft decision sent for advice to the Higher Energy Council (CSE) and consulted by the AFP .



The government, which had three months to implement it, finally decided this Wednesday, January 22, 2020. “Taking into account the moderate evolution of the tariff, and in order to avoid generating further catch-ups, it is expected that the new tariff comes into force on 1 st February 2020, “said to AFP  the ministry of ecology and solidarity Transition .

On the financial side, this will translate into an increase of “21 euros per year on average” on the bill “for a residential consumer,” said the text.

Read also: Electricity: in June, the “historic rise” disputed by associations

Catch up session “

Last year, in response to the “yellow vests” crisis, the government had frozen rates during the winter . The 5.9% increase proposed by the Energy Regulatory Commission in the month of February was therefore came into force only on 1 st June Two months later, a second increase, of 1.23%, was voted.

A “gap” which must now “be caught up to cover the costs of supply,” said the ministry. The 2.4% increase is therefore “made up of a 1.5% catch-up linked to the delay in the entry into force of the tariff in 2019”.

Indignation on Twitter

On Twitter, the announcement of this news was like a bomb. Several users have expressed their indignation:


Others have drawn a parallel with the explosion in the price of fuel for electric cars :

The fast-charging network Ionity has indeed announced that it will switch, from January 31, 2020, to a pricing per kilowatt hour (kWh)  at the price of 0.79 euros per kWh, replacing the package at 8 euros. A change that will not be without consequences for users of electric cars…

Our colleagues from 01Net explain:

“Take, for example, the case of a Renault Zoé, whose average consumption is precisely estimated at 20 kWh / 100 km. If Ionity’s new rates are applied, it will cost its owner 15.80 euros to travel 100 km. The same journey in an equivalent thermal vehicle, a Clio for example, costs less than 10 euros per 100 km if we take as a reference a fuel price of 1.50 euro / l and a theoretical consumption of 6.0L / 100 km.”

The full electricity highway so will cost more than a conventional carA pill that should have trouble getting through to users…

