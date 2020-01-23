Captain Marvel Returns in New Adventures

Entertainment
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on Captain Marvel Returns in New Adventures
A new Captain Marvel film is in preparation

SUPER-HEROINE: A New film with Captain Marvel is in preparation

A new Captain Marvel film is in preparation. This has been confirmed by several trusted publications, including the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline . Brie Larson should logically resume her role as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel. Nothing is mentioned about Goose, his cat with surprising powers, which had seduced the spectators.

Behind the scenes, the scenario, which would happen nowadays, could well be entrusted to Megan McDonnell, of the pool of authors of the MCU WandaVision series on Disney +. Marvel studios are still looking for their director, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Captain Marvel is the first MCU film devoted to a superheroine, a choice more than acclaimed by the public. In terms of numbers, Captain Marvel brought in $ 1.13 billion at the world box office . There is therefore great pressure to do as well, if not better, with this new component.

Captain Marvel Returns in New Adventures 1

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

Ariana Grande Tweets that she ids "Broken" after attack in Manchester

Attack in Manchester: The Singer Ariana Grande said she was “Broken”

Jason Plant
Monica Bellucci will be the next president of the Dinard Film Festival, from 26 to 30 September 2018.

Dinard: Monica Bellucci will be the Next President of the British Film Festival

Jason Plant
Actor Peter Fonda, star of the movie "Easy Rider", is dead

Actor Peter Fonda, Star of the Movie “Easy Rider”, is Dead

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of