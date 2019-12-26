Weather in Charente: Milder and Cloudy this Afternoon

Local News
spanner44Leave a Comment on Weather in Charente: Milder and Cloudy this Afternoon
The weather in Charente will be milder this afternoon

WEATHER: Although cloudy, the sun will appear this afternoon making the weather in Charente quite pleasant

Today, the weather in Charente will see the sun is rather present throughout the morning, with a few clouds in the east of the department. It is 8 degrees in Angouleme and Cognac this morning.



The temperatures will rise throughout the day, reaching 12 to 13 degrees throughout the Charente in the afternoon. A few drops of rain will appear.

By early evening, the temperatures will drop to around 10 degrees.

A sunny and warm afternoon is forecast for the weather in Charente
A sunny and warm afternoon is forecast for the weather in Charente (Photo: Meteo France)

Weather in Charente: Milder and Cloudy this Afternoon 1

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

A bus driver fell ill and managed to pull bus over slowly near Laval

Laval: Taken ill on the A81, the Driver Managed to Stop his Bus

spanner44
Tickets for the Davis Cup in Rouen are for sale from Tuesday

Davis Cup in Rouen: Tickets for Seats for Sale

Jason Plant
The carcass of the bus involved in an accident with a regional train in Millas, near Perpignan, December 15, 2017

Five Children Killed in the Collision Millas “Gates were Closed,” According to the Prosecutor

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of