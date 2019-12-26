Weather in Charente: Milder and Cloudy this Afternoon

WEATHER: Although cloudy, the sun will appear this afternoon making the weather in Charente quite pleasant

Today, the weather in Charente will see the sun is rather present throughout the morning, with a few clouds in the east of the department. It is 8 degrees in Angouleme and Cognac this morning.







The temperatures will rise throughout the day, reaching 12 to 13 degrees throughout the Charente in the afternoon. A few drops of rain will appear.

By early evening, the temperatures will drop to around 10 degrees.

