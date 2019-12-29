Vienne: 48 Year Old Charente Woman Dies in Road Accident at Saint-Gaudent

ROAD ACCIDENT: A 48 year old woman from Charente has died in a road accident at Saint-Gaudent in Vienne

A 48-year-old Charentaise, living in Les Adjots, died in a road accident in Saint-Gaudent (Vienne), on the night of Friday 27th December to Saturday 28th December, according to our colleagues from La Nouvelle République. The firefighters were alerted around 12:45 a.m.







After making an exit from the road, the driver’s sedan bit down on the shoulder in the full straight, route de Ruffec, and struck the edge of a surrounding wall of a pavilion. With the impact, the car lifted and the roof of the car folded. The Civray and Poitiers firefighters, reinforced by a Smur crew, could not do anything to save the driver who was the only one onboard the vehicle. His death was noted by the emergency doctor.

The Montmorillon gendarmerie company favours the track of accidental loss of control.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)