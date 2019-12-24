United States: Walmart Wants to Deliver your Shopping with Autonomous Vehicles

GREAT DISTRIBUTION: From 2020, some Houston Internet users will be able to choose to have their races delivered by Toyota Prius or R2 robots designed by Nuro

Walmart recently announced the launch in 2020 of a driverless driver delivery program. The experience of the American supermarket chain will be conducted in Houston thanks to a partnership with Nuro, a specialist in autonomous cars, says TechCrunch. Customers can, therefore, have the groceries purchased on the hypermarket’s website delivered in this way.

Walmart partners with self-driving startup Nuro to test autonomous grocery delivery in Houston https://t.co/4WidXhTAaC by @sarahintampa and @kirstenkorosec pic.twitter.com/CaiMXsSNr1 — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) 10 December 2019



The objective of the project is to ensure the delivery of the articles but also to collect data on the functioning of such a service. Walmart hopes to ultimately improve the experience of its customers. Two types of driverless vehicles will be used: Toyota Prius and R2, a model built by Nuro specifically for this mission. This vehicle has two storage compartments which can each hold up to six shopping bags.







Other brands are testing this service

In addition to its partnership with Walmart, Nuro has teamed up with other brands to test its R2 robot vehicle in real conditions. In 2020, the small autonomous car will also run for Kroger supermarkets and Domino’s pizzas. The company has successfully raised a billion dollars (around 900 million euros) to carry out its projects.

For its part, Walmart has multiplied tests of delivery by autonomous vehicle with different partners and in several regions of the United States. “We believe this technology is the logical extension of our take-out or deliveries,” said Walmart senior vice president of digital operations Tom Ward.

