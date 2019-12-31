Moroccan singer Dounia Batma charged with invasion of privacy

JUSTICE: Singer, Dounia Batma is forbidden to leave the territory

Moroccan singer Dounia Batma was charged on Monday and banned from leaving Morocco for alleged links to anonymous Instagram and Snapchat accounts that slander and peddle rumours about other Moroccan stars. According to the official MAP agency, the investigating judge of the Marrakech court of first instance decided to prosecute the 28-year-old singer, as well as her sister, for “participation in the fraudulent access to the computerized data processing system and dissemination of images and statements of others without their consent, for the purpose of harming or defaming ”. The investigating judge ordered the deposit of a bond of 400,000 dirhams, or approximately 37,000 euros.







Forbidden to leave the territory

According to local press, the star, who lives between the kingdom and Bahrain, has been banned from leaving the territory. His trial is scheduled to start on February 10. She is believed to be among the instigators of anonymous Instagram and Snapchat accounts, now deleted, which until recently broadcast private conversations attributed to other artists, intimate photos and rumors. This resulted in these accounts several complaints and the opening of an investigation. Other people implicated in this case have been detained in recent months, according to Moroccan media.

Popular singer in the Arab world, especially in the Gulf countries, Dounia Batma is from Casablanca where she grew up in a family of artists. Finalist of the Arab Idol show in 2012, she is very active on social networks, in particular on Instagram where she has 5.4 million fans.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)