Mazda: A Bug Discovered on the Automatic Braking System, the Brand Recalls more than 35,000 Cars

Lifestyle General News
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on Mazda: A Bug Discovered on the Automatic Braking System, the Brand Recalls more than 35,000 Cars
A Mazda 3 (illustration)

DANGEROn certain Mazda vehicles, the automatic emergency braking system detects non-existent obstacles and suddenly stops the car

Mazda announced on Thursday that it had alerted the American authorities of a braking system defect on certain copies of the 2019 and 2020 versions of the Mazda 3. The Japanese manufacturer sent an official malfunction notification and organized the recall of all the vehicles concerned.

READ MORE: With Rivian, Tesla could have a serious competitor in 2020 in the electric car market

According to the brand, 35,390 cars are affected in the United States. The problem comes from a programming bug in the automatic emergency braking system (SBS). On faulty cars, the device triggers on its own by detecting imaginary obstacles while the road is completely clear.


Drivers notified in February at the latest

The car then brakes unexpectedly, which can cause a collision with the vehicle behind it. Just before activation, the Mazda SBS emits an audible signal and a warning light comes on on the dashboard to warn the driver, the Mazda press release said . The malfunction has so far caused no accidents, says the company.

READ MORE: Walmart wants to deliver your shopping with autonomous vehicles

The owners of Mazda 3 concerned will receive an official notification by mail at the latest on February 17, specifies the AutoBlog site . Some faulty cars just need a software fix via an update. Others, older, will have to undergo a complete reprogramming of the SBS, or even a replacement of the entire system.

Mazda: A Bug Discovered on the Automatic Braking System, the Brand Recalls more than 35,000 Cars 1

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

Marine Le Pen has tried to change the image of the Front national, but has it really changed ?

Front National: Why it Has Not Changed

spanner44
United kingdom wants a new security treaty after brexit

Counterterrorism: London Wants a New Security Treaty with the EU after Brexit

Jason Plant
Theresa May is ready to leave the negotiating table on the Brexit without obtaining agreement with the European Union.

Britain ready to Brexit without Agreement, says Theresa May

Jason Plant

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of