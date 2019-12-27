In Côtes-d’Armor, the Sale of Alcohol and Regulated Gas for the New Year

Be careful, it starts on Saturday 28th December! The sale of alcohol, gasoline and fireworks is regulated in Côtes-d’Armor to prevent any risk of accident at New Years.

A prefectural decree of Friday 27th December 2019 regulates the sale of alcohol, gasoline and fireworks, in Côtes-d’Armor, in order to appease the New Year’s evening.

From tomorrow, Saturday 28 December, the retail sale of petrol in cans or in bottles is prohibited from 10 a.m. until Wednesday 1 January at 8 p.m. However, we can continue to buy "products specifically intended for the supply of heating appliances."







In addition, the sale of takeaway drinks from the 3rd to the 5th group is impossible from Tuesday 31st December at 6 p.m. until the next day, 8 a.m.

No alcohol on the public highway

Even the consumption of these alcoholic beverages is prohibited from tomorrow at 6 p.m. until January 1 at 8 a.m. on the public highway. According to state services , these concerns :

3rd group : non-distilled fermented drinks and natural sweet wines: wine, beer, cider, perry, mead to which are added creme de cassis and fermented fruit or vegetable juices containing 1.2 to 3 degrees of alcohol, wines liqueur, basic wine aperitifs and liqueurs of strawberries, raspberries, blackcurrants or cherries, not more than 18 degrees of pure alcohol,

Prevent troubles

For fireworks, their sale is prohibited from tomorrow at 10 a.m. until January 1 at 8 p.m. This concerns category F3 and F4, firecrackers and rockets presenting a medium to high danger but also pyrotechnic articles of categories T2 and P2 (parachute rockets.)

To justify these restrictive measures, the prefecture of Côtes-d’Armor announces that it wants to avoid that “the holidays are mourned by the occurrence of accidents and to prevent possible disturbances to public order. ”

The decree is applicable to all the municipalities of the department.

